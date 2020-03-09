The Rotary Club of Plymouth invites community members to sample local brews and enjoy music and entertainment from Jeff James, while supporting Heart Safe, during Plymouth Brew Fest 1-4 p.m. Saturday, April 4, at the Plymouth Creek Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.
Tickets available at the event or at eventbrite.com, search for “Plymouth Brewfest.” Tickets are $30 and include unlimited tastings and snacks.
Since 2012, Heart Safe Plymouth has provided training to more than 6,000 people. The funds will provide free CPR/AED training throughout the community.
Info: rotaryplymouth.org and Facebook: Plymouth MN Rotary
