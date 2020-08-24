(SUBMITTED PHOTO)
It was a beautiful day Aug. 20 in Plymouth as Rotary District Governor Tom Gump, joined Plymouth Rotary. Current Plymouth Rotary President Mary Christensen and past co-presidents, Peter Bartling and James Williams, presented awards, including Paul Harris Fellow awards. The Paul Harris Fellow award acknowledges individuals who contribute, or who have contributions made in their name, to the Rotary Foundation. Pictured are Bartling, club member Mary Christensen and Williams, and Gump.
