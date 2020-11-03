(SUBMITTED PHOTO)
With the help of local donors, the Plymouth Rotary Club was able to purchase winter gear for the Warm Heads, Warm Hands, Warm Hearts Rotary Project this season, donating a portion to Interfaith Outreach in Plymouth. A second donation of hats, gloves and mittens was delivered to PRISM Social Services in Golden Valley. Pictured at Interfaith Outreach are Liz Erstad-Hicks, Carol Parrish, Jill Kohler, Sonja Carr and Cheryl Bangasser.
