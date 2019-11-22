(SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Plymouth Rotary Co-President James Williams presents Plymouth Police Department Community Relations Officer Jim Long with a $2,000 contribution for the Presents with Public Safety program. This will be the sixth annual event in which children are chosen from the community, with the assistance of Interfaith Outreach and PRISM, to go shopping with local law enforcement.
