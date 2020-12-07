(SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Plymouth Rotary Club showed its support for the Presents with Public Safety event by donating funds. As part of the event, Plymouth Police officers and firefighters will distribute wrapped gifts containing a gift card to area families in need. The gift cards will allow families to buy gifts and necessities. Pictured are Rotarian James Williams, Plymouth Public Safety Director Mike Goldstein, Community Relations Officer Jim Long and Rotarian Peter Bartling.
