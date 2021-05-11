The Plymouth Rockers Performing Senior Chorus is celebrating their 30th year and seeks new singers. Beginning Monday, June 7, the chorus will rehearse 10 a.m. to noon at St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church, 105 Forestview Ln. N., Plymouth. Along with weekly rehearsals, they have performances scheduled to commemorate the anniversary year.
Because of COVID, singers are strongly suggested to be fully vaccinated and will be required to wear a mask and/or a face shield to rehearsals.
The group seeks singers 55 years and older who sang in high school, college, church or community choir or who just love to sing, join the members of this mixed-voice chorus. No auditions are required.
Rockers currently come from 18 metropolitan communities. No rehearsals or performances are scheduled in January or July. Coffee breaks provide socializing for the group.
For more information, go to plymouthrockers.org, or visit the group’s Facebook page. Call Lynne at 612-281-5145 to schedule a visit to rehearsal or watch on Zoom.
