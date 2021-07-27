The Plymouth Rockers Performing Senior Chorus is celebrating their 30th year and is seeking new singers. Beginning Aug. 2, they will commence rehearsals at St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church, 105 Forestview Lane N, Plymouth from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Along with weekly rehearsals, they have performances scheduled to commemorate the 30th year. Because of COVID, they strongly suggest that singers be fully vaccinated and if not vaccinated, please wear a face shield or mask.

If you are 55 and over, sang in high school, college, church or community choir or just love to sing, join the 65 members of this mixed voice chorus. No auditions are required. Rockers currently come from 18 different metropolitan communities. No rehearsals or performances are held in January or July.

For more information, go to plymouthrockers.org, or visit their Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/PlymouthRockers. Please call Lynne at 612-281-5145 to schedule a visit to rehearsal or watch on Zoom.

