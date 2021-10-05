The Plymouth Rockers Performing Senior Chorus will celebrate 30 years of entertaining with a free concert 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10 at Wayzata High School, 4955 Peony Lane N, Plymouth.

The 65+ group is under the direction of David Halligan and accompanied by Jim Anderson. This free, family event features a variety of music. A free-will offering will be taken.

