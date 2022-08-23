Plymouth resident Teresa Renier is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency’s unprecedented global evacuation in March 2020. The Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Renier graduated from College of Saint Benedict and Saint John’s University in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in economics. She will serve as a volunteer in Colombia in the community economic development sector.

