Selected from a pool of statewide applicants, Plymouth resident Aaron Weikum has been accepted into the eight-month Minnesota Partners in Policymaking leadership training, which starts this fall.
Participants include adults with disabilities and parents raising children with developmental disabilities.
According to a news release, Weikum has autism that has positive and negative effects on his life daily. He desires to be a stronger advocate for people on the autism spectrum. Weikum believes that access to education and employment opportunities empower those with autism to live independently. He is also a caretaker for family members with disabilities.
He attended Morehouse College and the University of Minnesota studying philosophy, law, and human rights. In law school, Weikum focused on disability law although no courses are offered in this area. He has lobbied his legislators, worked with a wide array of organizations serving persons with disabilities, including DisabilityIN, the Autism Mentorship Program, the Autism Society of Minnesota, and the University of Minnesota Disability Resource Center, and currently works for Minnesota Vocational Rehabilitation Services.
Through the class, Weikum wants to learn more about the political process in Minnesota to increase pressure on elected officials and agency leaders provide individuals with disabilities equitable participation in education and employment.
