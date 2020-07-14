The Plymouth Fire Department received 41 calls for service for July 2 to 8. The calls included three fire, nine EMS/rescue calls, four hazardous condition calls, seven service calls, eight good intent calls and 10 false alarm calls.
Included in the Plymouth Police July 2 to 8 reports were these incidents:
July 2 - Speakers and other items stolen from a vehicle on the 3600 block of Lancaster Lane North.
July 4- Officer attempted to make a traffic stop and the driver of the vehicle fled the area near Nathan Lane and Schmidt Lake Road. The suspect vehicle and driver were later located and the driver was arrested for fleeing.
July 5 - Officers responded to report of person passed out in a vehicle on 34th Avenue and Kilmer Lane. Officer located the vehicle and was advised the vehicle was stolen. A juvenile male was arrested for possession of stolen property.
July 6 - Burglary of a home and theft of a vehicle from a garage on the 4400 block of Urbandale Court. The suspect entered vehicle in driveway and used a garage door opener to access garage.
- Traffic stop resulted in the driver being arrested for receiving stolen property on 45th Ave and Nathan Lane North.
July 8 - Wallet stolen from vehicle on the 5400 block of Archer Lane. A neighbor located the wallet in the street, however, cash had been stolen.
- Report of theft from mailboxes on the 14200 block of 43rd Avenue. Two juvenile males were located and the stolen mail was returned.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.