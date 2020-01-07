The Plymouth Fire Department received 66 calls for service Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. The calls included 31 EMS/rescue calls, two hazardous condition calls, 12 service calls, 12 good intent calls and nine false alarm calls.
Included in the Plymouth Police Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 reports were these incidents:
Dec. 26 - Window of a vehicle reportedly smashed along the 1000 block of Nathan Lane. No loss from inside vehicle.
- Individual was observed switching price tags on items and was arrested for theft on the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane.
- Window of a vehicle smashed and a bag containing blank checks stolen on the 10800 block of Old County Road 15.
- Smashed vehicle window and theft reported on the 10800 block of Old County Road 15. Loss $330.
Dec. 27 - Officers responded to a report of a physical altercation and were advised the suspect had left the scene. The juvenile male was later located and arrested for assault on the 11000 block of Old Rockford Road.
- Smashed vehicle window and theft of a purse reported on the 3600 block of Plymouth Boulevard. Fraudulent charges have been made on a stolen credit card.
- Delivered package reported as stolen from a front step on the 5500 block of Trenton Lane North.
- Purse reported as stolen from a locked vehicle on the 3100 block of Campus Drive. Entry was made by smashing the passenger side window. The loss was approximately $212.
Dec. 28 - Damaged to lock on a detached garage reported on the 3600 block of Lancaster Lane. No entry was made to the garage.
- Officer investigating the theft of a tool valued at $999 on the 1700 block of Annapolis Lane.
Dec. 29 - Individual observed footprints on their deck on the 400 block of Brockton Lane and confronted suspects walking through their backyard. The suspects claimed to be visiting a neighbor. There was no entry to the residence and no loss.
- Reports that someone went through vehicles parked in an underground garage and took loose change, gift cards and a garage door opener on the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane.
- Windshield damage reported while the vehicle was parked in an underground garage on the 200 block of Nathan Lane.
Dec. 30 - Key reported as stolen from a vehicle on the 2200 block of Shenandoah Lane.
- The burglary of a work trailer and theft of tools and other equipment reported on the 18400 block of 58th Place.
Jan. 1 - Officer responded to a report of parked vehicles with smashed windows and the theft of items on the 10200 block of Sixth Avenue. Case is under investigation.
