The Plymouth Fire Department received 63 calls for service for Aug. 13 to 19. The calls included three fire, 27 EMS/rescue calls, six hazardous condition calls, six service calls, eight good intent calls and 13 false alarm calls.
Included in the Plymouth Police Department’s Aug. 13 to 19 reports were these incidents:
Aug. 13 - Vehicle stolen on the 14600 block of 34th Avenue. It was later recovered in another city.
- Officer investigating assault and theft of cell phones and a wallet on the 15300 block of 18th Avenue.
- Both license plates stolen off vehicle on the 2500 block of Nathan Lane.
Aug. 15 - Vehicle stolen from a dealership on the 3900 block of Vinewood Lane.
- Wallet stolen from a vehicle and fraudulent charges were attempted on the stolen credit cards on the 6000 block of Nathan Lane.
Aug. 16 - Business burglary on the 100 block of Cheshire Lane. Exact loss unknown at this time.
- Business burglary and theft of a cash box on the 14100 block of Carlson Parkway.
- Theft of a catalytic converter off a vehicle on the 13800 block of 24th Avenue.
Aug. 18 - Damage to vehicle on the 10700 block of 10th Avenue North.
- Vehicle stolen from a parking lot on the 9700 block of 37th Place.
Aug. 19 - Officer interrupted a burglary in progress and arrested three juvenile males and one adult male on the 00 block of Nathan Lane.
- Bicycle valued at $600 stolen and a vehicle damaged on the 15700 block of Rockford Road.
- Three vehicles were rummaged through overnight and a purse and other items stolen on the 15200 block of 18th Avenue. Fraudulent charges were made on the stolen credit card.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.