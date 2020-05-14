The City of Plymouth has proclaimed Friday, May 15, as LaDonna Hoy Day recognizing the founding executive director of Interfaith Outreach and Community Partners for her “steadfast commitment to building a community where everyone counts, everyone has a chance to succeed.” Last month, Hoy announced she will serve in a consulting role for the next year as the nonprofit transitions under the leadership of the new executive director Greg Hilding. “You’ve just been a treasure of our community,” Mayor Jeff Wosje told Hoy during a virtual council meeting May 12 when the proclamation was made. “Congratulations for all the work you’ve done,” Wosje said with the council providing her a standing ovation. Hoy said it was a privilege to work with the people of Plymouth. “Together we’ve come a long way toward building a vibrant safe, healthy community that listens, leads and serves and steps up and stays with what matters most in the good times and in the hard times,” Hoy said. She concluded by inviting everyone to celebrate by finding “fresh hope and resolve for continuing to build up a community of love and justice.” (Sun File Photo by Jason Jenkins)