Morris Packaging of Plymouth, a manufacturer of purposeful flexible packaging products, is expanding with the addition of a new 10-color flexographic printing press in 2019 and another one on order in 2020. Tracy Jacobs is the new production manager, bringing leadership and team-building skills along with 15 years of flexible packaging experience.

Morris Packaging is a plant that is zero waste and reclaims the print solvents, which get distilled and reused. The equipment and technology allows the presses to be free of natural gas usage, oil-free compressors and an economy-mode saving energy, eliminating hazardous waste and VOCs. All plant scrap is also recycled. The product offerings include 100% recyclable bags, post-consumer content bags and compostable bags, which won a silver sustainability award at the Flexible Packaging Association annual meeting.

