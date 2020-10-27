To help shine the light on the obscure prevalence of domestic violence, the Plymouth Police Department has illuminated the entrance to the Public Safety Building, at 3400 Plymouth Blvd., with purple lights in recognition of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The national initiative, which takes place in October, is aimed at bringing greater awareness of domestic violence and its effects on the community, especially women and children
“Anyone can be affected by domestic abuse,” said Police Sgt. Jeff Dorfsman. “Plymouth is not immune and our police department responds to all allegations of domestic abuse with urgency.”
Public Safety Director Mike Goldstein said it was important for the department to participate in the Purple Lights Initiative.
“Unfortunately, our officers see the effect of domestic abuse on individuals and families regularly,” said Goldstein. “We want those suffering from violence in their home to know they are not alone and help is available.”
Since 1980, the department has worked with Plymouth-based Home Free, which offers resources and emergency housing for women who have suffered domestic abuse. In 2016, the two organizations launched a comprehensive domestic violence victim advocacy program – the “Blueprint for Safety.”
Based on a national platform adopted by police departments across the country, the program offers increased support for victims and helps bring justice to abusers.
As part of the program, local officers receive expanded training regarding domestic violence abuse and abusers, including how to determine the lethality of a situation. After responding to a domestic assault incident, officers return within 24 hours to check on the victim. Officers make sure the victim is OK, re-examine and document injuries and ensure that the abuser has not returned.
The lethality assessment that is conducted at the scene is intended to get a larger picture of the history of that family, and the risks of escalation, explained Elsa Swenson, program manager of the Home Free Community Program.
“By providing the context of what this family has experienced allows for a more complete picture, which I believe helps the courts to recognize the wholeness of the family, instead of them being reduced to one night’s events,” she said. “The follow-up visit from officers the next day is intended to increase the trust between the police and the community and to allow for the person hurt to address things they may not have had the opportunity to the day before.”
Many of the people she worked with have said that the follow-up visit was helpful, “that it helped them to feel that they weren’t just a number, that the officer cared about their wellbeing beyond the one event,” she said.
Swenson has also reported that the number of domestic violence victims they have served has increased a little, though they still average around 700 individuals each year.
“I believe a more telling data point is that the number of services provided has increased nearly 300% from 2016 to 2019,” she said. “This indicates that we are having more prolonged and meaningful contact with individuals and are providing a wider breadth of services. Having lasting relationships with families is key to moving towards safety and stability, which can’t be solved through the criminal legal system intervention alone.”
For more information or to speak to an advocate, call the Home Free 24-hour crisis line at 763-559-4945.
– Compiled by Kristen Miller
