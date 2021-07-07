Plymouth shooting

Police are attempting to locate the vehicle that fled the scene, which is believed to be a light colored SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburban or similar vehicle. The suspect vehicle reportedly has damage to the driver’s side rear bumper.

The Plymouth Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a vehicle involved in a fatal shooting that occurred at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 6 on Highway 169, south of County Road 9 (Rockford Road) in Plymouth.

Two vehicles were traveling southbound on Highway 169 when a suspect in one vehicle shot at another vehicle, hitting the driver. The suspect fled the scene. Police are attempting to locate the vehicle that fled the scene, which is believed to be a light colored SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe, Suburban or similar vehicle. The suspect vehicle reportedly has damage to the driver’s side rear bumper.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale where he later died.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Captain Michael Reed at 763-509-5178.

The Plymouth Police Department is investigating the incident with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol and Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office. No other information will be released at this time.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments