Plymouth Police

The Plymouth Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run at approximately 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 at the intersection of Rockford Road (County Road 9) and Vicksburg Lane. The suspect vehicle is a sedan, likely a 2009-2014 Acura TSX or similar vehicle.

The driver was heading westbound on Rockford Road, hit a bicyclist and fled the scene. Plymouth public safety personnel provided medical care to a 19-year-old male victim with life-threatening injuries who was transported to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale. The victim is currently in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the crash or suspect vehicle involved is encouraged to contact Sgt. Jeff Dorfsman at 763-509-5669.

The Plymouth Police Department is handling the investigation. No other information will be released at this time.

