Plymouth Police

The Plymouth Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run at approximately 8:55 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, at County Road 24 and 32nd Avenue North. The vehicle is a black sedan, possibly a 2009-2014 Acura TL or similar vehicle.

The driver hit a pedestrian and fled the scene. Anyone with information about the crash or a vehicle matching this description is encouraged to contact Detective Mike Passig at 763-509-5139.

The department is handling the investigation with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol.

Recommended for you

Load comments