Plymouth Police responded to a report of a stabbing at approximately 2:39 a.m. June 18 in the rear parking lot of the Ramada Inn, 2705 Annapolis Ln. N.
The preliminary investigation indicates the victim had taken some items out to his vehicle when the woman who was staying with him, confronted him in the parking lot, where he was stabbed in the back.
Upon arrival, officers located the victim in the hotel lobby, where medical assistance was administered. North paramedics arrived and transported the victim to North Memorial Health Hospital, where he is in stable condition.
No arrests have been made and the case remains under investigation.
