Included in the Plymouth Police July 7 through July 13 reports were these incidents:
July 7 - Theft on the 2500 block of Lancaster Lane. Victim reported credit card stolen from residence by known suspect.
- Theft on the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane. Officers responded to a theft in progress. Located suspects who attempted to flee in vehicle. Officers stopped suspects one was subsequently cited for shoplifting, other suspect charges pending for shoplifting and driving while intoxicated pending blood results.
- Theft from vehicle on the 3700 block of Annapolis Lane. Victim reported catalytic converter stolen from vehicle parked in lot.
- Theft from vehicle on the 1100 block of Vagabond Lane. Victim reported unknown suspect entered vehicle parked in driveway and took gift cards and gym bag.
July 8 - Fraud on the 15800 block of 26 Avenue. Victim reported unknown suspect attempted to open up a credit card using victim’s information.
- Theft on the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane. Victim stated that unknown suspect stole her wallet from her purse that was in shopping cart.
- Theft on the County Road 6 and Annapolis Lane. Officers responded to a theft in progress. Suspect left store in a vehicle, vehicle was located and stopped. Charges pending for shoplifting.
- Theft from vehicle on the 3000 block of Harbor Lane. Victim reported his wallet stolen from unlocked vehicle on the construction site.
July 9 - Theft on the 4400 block of Nathan Lane. Victim reported her wallet was stolen while she was shopping and a credit card had been used on the a business. Case is under investigation.
- Theft on the 4000 block of Zanzibar Lane. Victim stated she had cleaners in her home after they left she found jewelry missing. Loss: approximately $1000.
July 10 - Car theft on the 5800 block of Teakwood Lane. Victim reported known suspect stole her vehicle.
- Theft from vehicle on the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane. Victim reported the catalytic converter was stolen off vehicle parked in lot.
July 11 - Burglary on the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane. Victim reported vehicle parked in underground garage had the back window broken out. Vehicle entered and unknown suspect attempted to start it damaging center console. Nothing missing.
- Fraud on the 17000 block of 41 Avenue North. Victim reported unknown suspect opened up a bank account using victim’s information.
- Theft on the 100 block of Cheshire Lane. Reporting party stated unknown suspect put $67 worth of gas in vehicle and then drove off without paying.
July 12 - Fraud on the 3600 block of Vicksburg Lane North. Victim reported credit card stolen while on the work and it was fraudulently used.
- Fraud on the 4200 block of Cottonwood Lane. Victim reported fraudulent charges on debit card. $2,500 loss.
July 13 - Burglary on the 6100 block of Quinwood Lane. Victim reported his motorcycle stolen from the underground garage.
- Car theft on the 9900 block of Shelard Parkway. Vehicle stolen from a movie theater parking lot.
- Theft on the 12600 block of County Road 10. Reporting party stated unknown suspect came into store, stole a carton of cigarettes and a soda and fled the area.
- Theft on the 100 block of Cheshire Lane. Reporting party reported unknown suspect put gas in vehicle and drove off without paying. Loss: $67.
- Theft on the 100 block of Nathan Lane. Victim reported the theft of a tow strap.
