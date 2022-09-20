Included in the Plymouth Police Sept. 8 through Sept. 14 reports were these incidents:
Sept. 8 - Burglary on the 300 block of Nathan Lane. Victim reported bike stolen from underground garage, loss $642.
- Theft on the Troy Lane and 56th Court. Report of construction equipment stolen from job site by unknown suspect, loss $4,000.
Sept. 9 - Theft on the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane. Victim reported that a package that was delivered to the apartment complex package room was stolen. Loss: $50.
- Theft on the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane. Officers responded to the report of a shoplifter in store. Suspect located and cited for theft.
- Theft on the 4000 block of Vinewood Lane. Officers responded to a gas drive off. Total value of loss was $62.09.
Sept. 10 - Burglary on the 10100 block of Highway 55. Theft of a computer from a vehicle that was parked in an unattached garage. Loss of $1300.
Sept. 11 - Theft on the 2900 block of Quaker Lane. The victim reported one license plate was stolen from their vehicle parked in lot.
Sept. 12 - Theft on the 4400 block of Nathan Lane. Report of a shoplifter stealing merchandise from store and left the area.
- Theft on the 500 block of Sycamore Circle. Victim reported unknown suspect stole all tomatos out of the garden.
- Theft on the 3400 block of Highway 169. Report of a trailer parked in the lot that was stolen by unknown suspect. Multiple tools inside.
- Theft on the 1600 block of Highway 169. Victim repeorted the catalytic converter was stolen from vehicle parked in lot.
- Theft on the 800 block of Berkshire Lane. Report of catalytic converters stolen from four company vehicles parked in lot.
- Theft on the 9600 block of 37th Place. Victim reported theft of catalytic converter from vehicle parked in lot.
- Theft on the 10200 block of 10th Avenue North. Report of catalytic converter stolen off company truck parked in parking lot.
Sept. 13 - Burglary on the 6100 block of Quinwood Lane. Victim reported unknown suspect stole bike from underground garage. Loss: $800.
- Car theft on the 12400 block of Highway 55. Victim reported unknown suspect stole vehicle while parked in the driveway.
- Theft on the 4000 block of Vinewood Lane. Report of a gas drive off. Loss is $93.42.
Sept. 14 - Burglary on the 5500 block of Highway 169. Victim reported items were stolen from storage locker. Unknown loss on the this time.
- Theft on the 12600 block of 111th Avenue. Victim reported bike stolen from front yard. Loss: $50.
- Theft on the 14100 block of 23rd Avenue. Reporting party stated catalytic convertor was stolen off company vehicle parked in lot.
- Theft on the 10200 block of 10th Avenue. Victim reported catalytic converter stolen off two vehicles in lot. Loss $3000.
- Theft on the 6100 block of Trenton Lane. Reporting party reported the catalytic converter was stolen off company vehicle parked in lot.
- Theft on the 13700 block of 26th Avenue. Theft of catalytic converter from company truck. Loss $2000.
