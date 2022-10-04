Included in the Plymouth Police Sept. 22 through Sept. 28 reports were these incidents:
Sept. 22 - Theft at 5100 block of Ranchview Lane. Victim reported he ordered a dumpster and an unauthorized party filled the dumpster up with garbage. Loss of $1,200.
- Theft at 10600 block of 36th Avenue. Victim reported Air Pods valued at $250 were stolen by unknown suspect during class.
- Theft at 10600 block of 36th Avenue North. Victim reported his bike was stolen from bike rack. A juvenile male suspect was located and cited for theft.
Sept. 23 - DWI at Northwest Boulevard and Campus Drive. A vehicle was stopped for driving wrong-way on a divided roadway. The driver was subsequently arrested for DWI. Test result of 0.13.
- DWI at 16800 block of County Road 24. Officers responded to a disturbance at a business. Located suspect in vehicle. Suspect was subsequently arrested for DWI. Test result of 0.19.
- Theft at 17300 block of County Road 6. Victim reported bike was stolen out of front yard. Loss: $174.
Sept. 24 - DWI at Interstate-494 and Rockford Road. Vehicle stopped for equipment violation. Driver arrested for DWI, result 0.18
- DWI at 26th Avenue and Annapolis Lane. Officer stopped a vehicle for a moving violation. The driver was subsequently arrested for DWI. Test result 0.13.
- DWI at County Road 10 and Nathan Lane. Officer stopped a vehicle for multiple moving violations. The driver was subsequently arrested for DWI. Test refusal.
- Theft at 12000 block of 41th Avenue. Report of a catalytic converter stolen from vehicle parked in lot.
- Theft at 100 block of Cheshire Lane. Reporting stated unknown suspect filled up with gas and left without paying. Loss: $50.
- Theft 2800 block of Medicine Ridge Road. Victim reported the catalytic converter was stolen off vehicle parked in driveway.
Sept. 25 - DWI at 18000 block of 27 Place North. Officers responded to a disturbance at a residence and suspect just left in vehicle. Suspect was located and was subsequently arrested for DWI. Test result of 0.11.
- Car theft at 17200 block of 5th Avenue. Victim reported vehicle taken from residential driveway.
Sept. 26 - Theft at 4100 block of Vinewood Lane. Reporting party stated unknown suspect left store with unpaid alcohol.
- Theft at 2500 block of Lancaster Lane. Victim reported the catalytic converter was taken off vehicle parked in lot.
Sept. 27 - Burglary at 2900 block of Empire Lane. Victim reported his storage locker was broken into and items were taken.
Sept. 28 - Burglary at 5700 block of Nathan Lane. Reporting party stated unknown suspect pried open cigaratte cabinet in store and stole cigarettes from there.
- DWI at 9700 block fo Schmidt Lake Road. Officer responded to person sleeping in vehicle at gas pumps. The driver was subsequently arrested for DWI. Test results are pending.
- Theft at 12000 block of Highway 55. Victim reported while working at landscaping location, unknown suspect stole victim’s credit cards out of his truck.
- Theft at 13300 block of Industrial Park Boulevard. Reporting party stated the catalytic converter was stolen off company vehicle parked in lot.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.