Included in the Plymouth Police July 14 through July 20 reports were these incidents:
July 14 - Theft from vehicle at 12100 block of 41 Avenue. Victim’s catalytic convertor was stolen off vehicle parked in parking lot. - Theft from vehicle at 13300 block of 15 Avenue. Reporting party reported equipment stolen from work truck parked in lot.
July 15 - Burglary at 3900 block of Lancaster Lane. Victim reported her vehicle stolen from the underground garage.
- Burglary at 12400 block of 42 Place North. Victim reported her home was forcibly entered and several items taken.
- Fraud at 4700 block of Quantico Lane. Victim reported unknown suspect attempted to open up a credit card account using her information. No loss.
- Theft at 14600 block of 34 Avenue North. Victim reported a package that was delivered and left in apartment mail area was stolen.
- Theft at 00 block of Nathan Lane. Unknown suspect stole victim’s purse from the office. Purse later found in another area of building and $180 missing from purse.
July 17 - Theft from vehicle at 17900 block of 39 Place North. The victim’s front license plate was stolen off his vehicle.
- Theft from vehicle at 13200 block of 45 Avenue. Victim reported the rear license plate on her vehicle was stolen and replaced with a different license plate.
July 18 - Vandalism at 5500 block of Highway 169. Reporting party reported damage to a business garage door that appeared to have several bullets shot through it.
- Fraud at 13000 block of Highway 55. Victim reported someone attempted to cash a forged check. Bank did not cash. No loss.
- Car theft at 1200 block of Highway 169. Reporting party stated suspect rented U-Haul truck and has not returned it.
- Theft at 2600 block of Annapolis Lane. Victim reported a computer key was stolen from her room.
July 19 - Theft at 3500 block of Vicksburg Lane. Reporting party stated suspect stole detergent from the store. Loss $150.
- Theft from vehicle at 4500 block of Nathan Lane. Victim reported the catalytic converter was stolen from vehicle parked on the street.
July 20 - Theft at 18000 block of Medina Road. Officers responded to a report of an employee theft. Case is under investigation.
