Included in the Plymouth Police Oct. 13 through Oct. 19 reports were these incidents:
Oct. 14 - Burglary on the 5200 block of Cottonwood Lane. Victim reported unknown suspects stole vehicle from garage.
- Theft on the 4000 block of Vinewood Lane. Business reported unknown suspect stole approximately 15 packs of cigarettes. Loss $96.70.
- Theft from vehicle on the 9700 block of 56 Avenue. Victim reported unknown suspect stole the catalytic converter from vehicle while in parking lot.
- Theft on the 10500 block of 8 Avenue. Victim reported unknown suspect stole catalytic converter from vehicle while parked in the lot.
Oct 15 - Burglary on the 200 block of Nathan Lane. Report of unknown suspects who attempted to enter multiple vehicles in the underground garage. Nothing missing.
- DWI on the Highway 169 and Highway 55. Officer stopped suspect for moving violations. Suspect was arrested for DWI. Test result 0.18.
- DWI on the Old Rockford Road and Dunkirk Lane. Vehicle stopped for moving violations. Driver subsequently arrested for DWI. Test result: 0.12.
- DWI on the Highway 55 and County Road 73. Vehicle was stopped for moving violations and the driver was subsequently arrested for DWI. Test result of 0.15.
- Car theft on the 18100 block of 58 Avenue. Victim reported vehicle stolen from driveway by unknown suspect.
- Theft on the 3400 block of Vicksburg Lane. Victim reported his unsecured bike was stolen from business lot. Bike was later found.
Oct. 16 - Burglary on the 3500 block of Holly Lane. Report of forced entry into business. Unknown suspects attempted to gain entry to office damaging the door. Unknown loss on the this time.
- DWI on the Goldenrod Lane and Highway 55. Officer stopped suspect for a moving violation. Suspect was subsequently arrested for DWI. Test result: 0.16.
- Theft on the 18200 block of 45 Avenue. Victim reported jewelry missing from home, loss $1,700.
Oct. 17 - Burglary on the 5500 block of Highway 169. Victim reported unknown suspect stole multiple items from storage unit, unknown loss.
- Burglary on the 3900 block of Everest Lane. Victim reported vehicle stolen out of garage.
Oct. 18 - Theft on the 9700 block of 56 Avenue. Reporting party stated the catalytic converter was stolen off vehicle parked in lot.
Oct. 19 - Burglary on the 13100 block of 58 Avenue Plymouth. Theft of bicycle from attached garage. Loss: $1800.
- Theft on the 4400 block of Nathan Lane. Report of theft of merchandise from a business by a known suspect. Total loss $359.83. Case under investigation.
