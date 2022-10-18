Included in the Plymouth Police Oct. 6 through Oct. 12 reports were these incidents:
Oct. 6 - Theft on the 9700 block of Schmidt Lake Road. Unknown suspect put gas into vehicle and left without paying. Loss: $60.
Oct. 6 - Theft on the 9700 block of Schmidt Lake Road. Unknown suspect put gas into vehicle and left without paying. Loss: $60.
- Theft on the 4300 block of Peony Lane. Unknown male stole a carton of cigarettes from store and fled on foot. Loss: $103.81.
Oct. 7 - Theft from vehicle on the 3500 block of Annapolis Lane. Victim reported catalytic converter stolen from vehicle parked in the lot.
Oct. 8 - Theft from vehicle on the 9700 block of 45th Avenue. Victim reported unknown suspect stole catalytic converter from vehicle while parked in the lot.
- Theft from vehicle on the 3200 block of Fernbrook Lane. Victim reported catalytic converter was stolen from vehicle parked in lot.
Oct. 9 - Theft on the 2600 block of Annapolis Lane. Victim reported her locked bike was stolen from stairwell of hotel.
- Theft on the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane. Report of suspects leaving store with cartful of unpaid merchandise. Unknown loss amount.
Oct. 10 - Burglary on the 9900 block of 45th Avenue North. Victim reported bicycle stolen from underground garage.
- DWI on the 34 Avenue and Plymouth Boulevard. Suspect stopped for driving conduct and subsequently arrested for DWI. Test refusal.
- DWI on the Nathan Lane and Shelard Parkway. Traffic stop resulted in driver being arrested for DWI. Breath test result 0.14.
- Theft on the 14300 block 44th Avenue North. Victim reported unknown suspects damaged halloween decorations in her yard and one item was stolen.
- Theft on the 15800 block of 61st Avenue. Officer responded to a reported theft of a carton of cigarettes from business by unknown suspect.
- Theft from vehicle on the 13300 block of Industrial Park Boulevard. Reporting party reported unknown suspect stole catalytic converter from work vehicle parked in the lot.
- Theft on the 5400 block of Nathan Lane. Reporting party stated unknown suspect entered work vehicle damaging ignition and stealing items,
unknown loss.
Oct. 11 - Theft from vehicle on the 2100 block of Xenium Lane. Reporting party reported theft of a catalytic converter from business vehicle.
Oct 12 - DWI on the 11800 block of Highway 55. Officer stopped a vehicle for traffic violations. Driver was subsequently arrested for DWI. Test refusal.
- Theft from vehicle on the 9800 block of 59th Avenue. Reporting party stated a catalytic convertor had been stolen off work vehicle while it was parked in the lot.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.