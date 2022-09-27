Included in the Plymouth Police Sept. 15 through Sept. 21 reports were these incidents:
Sept. 15 - Theft on the 14500 block of 48th Avenue North. Victim reported known suspect stole silverware and jewelry from residence.
- Theft on the 3200 block of Vicksburg Lane. Reporting party reported that suspect entered store, took several faucets and left store without paying.
Sept. 16 - DWI on the Highway 55 and Xenium Lane. Officer stopped vehicle for multiple violations. The driver was subsequently arrested for DWI. Test result of 0.21.
- Theft from vehicle on the 18600 block of 37th Avenue.
Sept. 17 - DWI on the 4200 block of Hemlock Lane. Officers responded to a driving complaint. The driver was subsequently arrested for DWI, test result of 0.15.
- Theft on the 5700 block of Nathan Lane. Reporting party stated suspect entered store and went to back employee area and stole several cartons of cigarettes and left the area. Unknown loss amount.
Sept. 18 - DWI on the Highway 55 and Peony Lane. Officers responded to a property damage crash. One driver arrested for DWI, BAC 0.25.
- DWI on the Highway 169 and 42nd Avenue. Traffic stop for moving violation resulted in driver being arrested for DWI. Test result 0.11.
- Theft on the 3500 block of Holly Lane. Reporting party stated unknown suspect reached over the counter and grabbed a handful of wristband tickets and left the business. Loss of $120.
- DWI on the Rockford Road and Plymouth Boulevard. Officer stopped a vehicle for driving violations. The driver was subsequently arrested for DWI. Test result of 0.14.
- Robbery on the 10000 block of 59th Avenue North. Victim reported four suspects were kicked out of hotel and waiting for a ride. Suspects became disorderly, one grabbed victim’s phone out of victim’s hand and ran away with the phone. Suspects later located; three suspects cited for disorderly conduct and one suspect has charges pending.
Sept. 19 - Theft from vehicle on the 10200 block of 6th Avenue. Victim reported her catalytic converter was stolen off vehicle while parked in lot.
- Theft from vehicle on the 200 block of County Road 101. Victim reported the catalytic converter was stole off victim vehicle while parked in lot.
- Theft from vehicle on the 3600 block of County Road 101. Victim reported her catalytic converter was stolen from her vehicle parked in the lot.
- Theft on the 16800 block of County Road 24. Victim forgot wallet on counter at restaurant, when he returned it was gone.
- DWI on the 4100 block of Berkshire Road. Report of an intoxicated individual getting in his vehicle to leave. Officer located suspect in vehicle which resulted in DWI arrest. Test result: 0.21.
- DWI on the 10100 block of Highway 169. Officer stopped a vehicle for moving violation. The driver was subsequently arrested for DWI. Test result of 0.18.
Sept. 20 - DWI on the 4100 block of Berkshire Lane. Party slumped over in their vehicle resulted in driver being arrested for DWI. Test results pending.
Sept. 21 - DWI on the 3200 block of Harbor Lane. Officers responded to a male causing a disturbance at apartment complex. Suspect was located leaving in vehicle. Charges pending for DWI.
- DWI on the Interstate-494 and Bass Lake Road. Wrong way driver resulted in driver being arrested for DWI. Refused breath test.
