Included in the Plymouth Police July 21 through July 27 reports were these incidents:
July 21 - Theft on the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane. Victim reported three money orders were stolen out of apartment rent drop box. Loss: $1479.
- Theft on the 9900 block of Shelard Parkway. Victim reported both license plates stolen off of a vehicle parked in movie theater parking lot.
July 22 - Burglary on the 3700 block of Wellington Lane. Victim reported purse stolen from vehicle parked in attached garage.
- Forgery on the 4100 bock of Vinewood Lane. Reporting party stated they received a fake ID to purchase liquor. Suspect gone on arrival.
- Fraud on the 1600 block of Black Oaks Place. Victim reporting loss of $12,500 in a suspected scam.
- Car theft on the 3000 block of Harbor Lane. Victim reported rental car stolen from the hotel parking lot.
- Theft on the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane. Reporting party stated suspects came into the store and stole approximately 16 bottles of liquor.
- Theft on the 3500 block of Xenium Lane. Victim report a package that was delivered to apartment mail area was stolen. Loss of $881.
July 23 - Theft on the 6000 block of Shenendoah Lane. Reporting party stated suspect came into store, stole a pair of sunglasses and left.
- Theft on the 4900 block of Peony Lane. Victims reported during a basketball game, someone stole items from their gym bags. Loss: approximately $1480.
- Theft on the 4000 block of Vinewood Lane. Reporting party stated unknown suspect put $76.43 worth of gas into vehicle and left without paying.
July 24 - Burglary on the 00 block of Nathan Lane. Victim reported bicycle stolen out of underground garage.
July 25 - Burglary on the 200 block of Nathan Lane. Bike valued on the approximately $600 was stolen from underground garage by unknown suspect.
July 26 - Theft on the 4100 block of Fernbrook Lane. Reporting party stated catalytic converters were stolen from two company trucks parked in the lot.
- Theft on the 5300 block of Empire Lane. Victim reported a theft of a check from outgoing mail.
- Theft on the 16100 block of 8th Avenue. Victim reported a check was taken from outgoing mail, unknown suspect changed the name on it and cashed the check. Loss: $888.
- Theft on the 9900 block of 59th Avenue. Reporting party stated an employee has been stealing from company. Case under investigation.
- Theft on the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane. Report of a stolen package from the apartment lobby. $180 loss
July 27 - Fraud on the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane. Victim fell for an online scam. Loss: $25,000.
- Car theft on the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane. Victim reported her vehicle stolen from parking lot.
- Theft on the 100 block of Cheshire Lane. Report of a gas drive off by unknown suspect, $68 loss.
- Theft on the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane. Officers responded to the report of shoplifters leaving the store. Suspects located and cited for theft.
