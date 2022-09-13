Included in the Plymouth Police Aug. 25 through Sept. 7 reports were these incidents:
Aug. 25 - Car theft at 9600 block of 37 Place. Victim reported vehicle stolen from parking lot by unknown suspect.
- Theft at 4100 block of Vinewood Lane. Report of a shoplifter in custody at store. Suspect was cited.
Aug. 26 - Burglary at 200 block of Nathan Lane. Victim reported his wallet was stolen from his vehicle parked in underground garage.
- Car theft at 3500 block of Highway 169. Reporting party reported theft of a rental vehicle from a business lot.
- Car theft at 4800 block of Orchid Lane. Victim reported his vehicle was stolen from his driveway.
Aug. 28 - Burglary at 6100 block of Quinwood Lane. Victim reported vehicle stolen while parked in the underground garage.
Aug. 29 - Theft at 4400 block of Nathan Lane North. Reporting party reported a shoplifter took items without paying and left the store. Loss is $278.82.
- Theft at 18200 block of 45 Avenue North. Victim reported she was missing money from her purse that was in her apartment.
Aug. 31 - Robbery at 9600 block of 36 Avenue. Officers responded to an armed robbery at business. Suspect gone on arrival. Case is under investigation.
- Theft at 4000 block of Zircon Lane. Theft of package that was delivered to front door.
Sept. 1 - Burglary at 5500 block of Highway 169. Officer responded to theft of items from numerous storage units.
- Theft at 2700 block of Annapolis Lane. Victim reported trailer parked in the lot stolen by unknown suspect. Loss of $15,000.
- Theft from vehicle at 11200 block of Highway 55. Victim reported items were stolen from her vehicle while it was parked in the lot.
Sept. 2 - Burglary at 6100 block of Quinwood Lane. Victim reported motorcycle stolen while parked in the underground garage.
Sept. 3 - Theft at 16600 block of County Road 24. Report of suspect who attempted to steal items but was caught before leaving. No loss. Reporting party did not want to press charges.
Sept. 4 - Car theft at 3600 block of Lancaster Lane. Victim reported vehicle stole from lot. Vehicle had the keys in the car. Vehicle later recovered.
Sept. 5 - Burglary at 1000 block of Medicine Lake Drive. Victim reported residential burglary. Car keys and cash taken from apartment and vehicle stolen from parking lot.
Sept. 6 - Theft at 3200 block of Vicksburg Lane. Officer responded to a shoplifting at business. Suspect gone on arrival.
- Theft from vehicle at 13700 block of Watertower Circle. Report of unknown suspect who stole catalytic converter off vehicle while parked in the lot.
- Theft from vehicle at 9800 block of 13 Avenue. Report of catalytic converters stolen from two business vehicles parked in lot.
- Theft from vehicle at 2700 block of Niagara Lane. Report of catalytic converters stolen from two business vehicles parked in lot.
Sept. 7 - Theft from vehicle at 3300 block of Harbor Lane. Report of a catalytic converter stolen from victim’s vehicle parked in parking lot.
