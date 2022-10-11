Included in the Plymouth Police Sept. 29 through Oct. 5 reports were these incidents:
Sept. 29 - DWI on the County Road 73 and Highway 55. Officer stopped a vehicle for a moving violation. The driver was subsequently arrested for DWI, test result 0.15.
- Theft from vehicle on the 13300 block of Industrial Park Boulevard. Report of catalytic converter stolen from vehicle parked in the lot by unknown suspect.
- Theft from vehicle on the 4500 block of Wellington Lane. Victim reported catalytic converter stolen off vehicle while parked in driveway by unknown suspect.
Sept. 30 - Burglary on the 18200 block of 45th Avenue. Victim reported unknown suspect entered her apartment and stole the victim’s jewelry.
- Theft on the 3600 block of Plymouth Boulevard. Report of wallet and keys stolen from gym locker. Loss: $50.00.
Oct. 1 - Burglary on the 12000 block of 41st Avenue. Victim reported bike was stolen from underground garage.
- Burglary on the 300 block of Nathan Lane. Victim reported bike was stolen from underground garage.
- DWI on the 2600 block of Annapolis Lane. Officers called for a slumper in a parking lot. Driver subsequently arrested for DWI. Test results are pending.
- Robbery on the 3600 block of Lancaster Lane. Officer responded to a robbery in parking lot where victim was confronted by unknown mask suspect who wanted money. Victim did not have any money, suspect then pushed victim to the ground and left the area. Case under investigation.
- Theft on the 13400 lock of 60th Place. Unknown suspect(s) broke into community mailbox and almost all mailboxes were emptied, unknown loss at this time.
Oct. 2 - Burglary on the 14200 block of 23th Avenue. Reporting party stated unknown suspect broke window on door to make entry and stole over $100,000 worth of equipment. Case is under investigation.
- DWI on the Xenium Lane and 26th Avenue. Officer stopped a vehicle for moving violations. The driver was subsequently arrested for DWI. Test result 0.17.
- DWI on the Berkshire Lane and Rockford Road. Wrong way driver was arrested for DWI. Test result 0.21.
- Theft on the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane. Complainant reported suspects came into store stole two bottles of liquor and left the area. Loss: $45.00.
- Theft from vehicle on the 3500 block of Holly Lane. Summary victim reported his unlocked vehicle parked in lot. Unknown suspect stole wallet from vehicle.
Oct. 3 - DWI on the 4100 bloxk of Fernbrook Lane. Suspect stopped for traffic violations, resulting in suspect being arrested for DWI. Test results 0.19.
- DWI on the Highway 169 and 13th Avenue North. Officer stopped a vehicle for moving violations. The driver was subsequently arrested for DWI, test result of 0.11.
- Theft on the 1700 block of Annapolis Lane. Report of suspect stealing $1235 worth of merchandise, when confronted by employee, suspect threatened victim with a knife. Suspect then left the area. Case is under investigation.
- Theft on the 16400 block of 46th Avenue North. Report of $4560 worth of building material taken from construction site.
- Theft on the 16700 block of County Road 24. Victim dropped wallet in store and noticed a few seconds later but wallet was gone when victim returned. Store video showed unknown suspect pick it up and leave. Case under investigation.
- Theft from vehicle at 2600 block of Fernbrook Lane. Reporting party stated the catalytic converter was stolen off business vehicle parked in the lot.
Oct. 4 - Burglary at 16800 block of Highway 55. Report of construction trailer and tool storage shed broken into by unknown suspect. Multiple items stolen, loss of over $6,000.
Oct. 5 - Theft from vehicle on the 4400 block of Norwood Lane. Victim reported the catalytic convertor was stolen from vehicle in the driveway.
- Theft from vehicle on the 12000 block of Highway 55. Victim reported his catalytic converter was stolen from vehicle parked in lot.
- Theft from vehicle on the 18800 block of 12th Avenue. Unknown suspect entered victim’s vehicle parked in driveway. Garage door opener was taken.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.