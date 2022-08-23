Aug. 13 - Car theft at 200 block of Nathan Lane. Report of a stolen vehicle from parking lot. Vehicle was recovered by another agency.
- Car theft at 3000 Harbor Lane. Victim reported motorcycle stolen from parking lot.
- Theft at 1300 block of Ives Lane. Victim reported laptop, iPad, and a few other items were stolen from unlocked vehicle parked in the street. Loss over $1,000.
Aug. 14 - Burglary at 1900 block of Medicine Lake Drive West. Shed that was in the park was broken into and unknown suspects damaged CPR dummies along with other damage in shed. No loss.
- Burglary at 18200 block of 45 Avenue. Victim reported vehicle stolen from underground garage by unknown suspect. Later recovered in another city.
- Theft at 3500 block of Holly Lane. Victim reported unlocked bicycle stolen from outside business by unknown suspect.
- Theft at 4100 block of Vinewood Lane. Victim reported her wallet was stolen from her purse while she was shopping.
Aug. 15 - Theft at 16400 block of 21 Avenue North. Victim reports mail taken from his mail box.
- Theft at 14100 block of 23 Avenue. Complainant reported an employee stealing from business. Loss over $2300. Case under investigation.
- Theft at 13700 block of Watertower Circle. Victim reported theft of trailer from the parking lot by unknown suspect.
- Theft at 3600 block of Vicksburg Lane North. Victim reported credit cards taken from locked locker at fitness center.
Aug. 16 - Theft at 5000 block of Garland Lane. Victim reported license plate stolen from vehicle.
Aug. 17 - Theft at 3300 block of Highway 169. Report of a business trailer stolen from a parking lot.
