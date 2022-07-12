Included in the Plymouth Police June 30 through July 6 reports were these incidents:
June 30 - Burglary at 1000 block of Medicine Lake Drive West. Victim reported motorcycle stolen from underground garage. Motorcycle was recovered by another agency.
- Fraud at 13300 block of 58th Avenue North. Victim fell for a loan scam. Loss: $5,700.
- Theft at 3400 block of Medicine Lake Boulevard East. Victim reported unknown suspect(s) stole the motor off a boat that was parked on the shoreline. Loss of $350.
- Theft at 10200 block of 6th Avenue. Victim reported while working in a fireworks tent unknown suspect reached in through the tent and stole two packs of fireworks and fled the area. Loss: $520.
July 1 - Fraud at 3400 block of Plymouth Boulevard. Victim reported an online scam where victim lost $1,791.54.
- Theft at 700 block of County Road 101. Reporting party stated trailer was stolen from parking lot.
- Theft from vehicle at 3200 block of Harbor Lane. Catalytic converter stolen from a vehicle in a parking lot.
- Theft from vehicle at 5000 block of Ximines Lane. Report of a theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked in a driveway.
- Theft from vehicle at 4500 block of Nathan Lane. Catalytic converter stolen from a vehicle in a parking lot.
- Theft from vehicle at 6100 block of Quinwood Lane. Victim reported the catalytic converter stolen off vehicle parked in lot.
July 2 - Burglary at 100 block of Nathan Lane. Victim reported his bike stolen from underground garage.
- Burglary at 3900 block of Lancaster Lane. Victim reported that the temporary license plate on his vehicle was stolen while parked in underground garage.
- Burglary at 10800 block of South Shore Drive. Officers responded to front door of residence that was forced open. Nothing missing.
- Theft at 16600 block of County Road 24. Reporting party stated unknown suspect came in the store and left with two unpaid bottles of alcohol. Loss: $91.98.
- Theft at 4100 block of Vinewood Lane. Suspect attempted to steal several items. Suspect caught and was cited for shoplifting.
July 3 - Burglary at 3800 block of Plymouth Boulevard. Unknown suspects forced entry into a gas station and a money bag was stolen; loss was $559.
- Burglary at 5600 block of Archer Lane. Victim reported his vehicle had been rummaged through and a second vehicle was stolen from the garage.
- Burglary at 14600 block of 34th Avenue. Vehicle with keys inside stolen from underground garage.
- Theft from vehicle at 10000 block of 6th Avenue. Unknown suspect(s) stole gift cards and packages from victim’s vehicle that was parked in a parking lot of a business. Loss of approximately $120.
- Theft from vehicle at 2500 block of Teakwood Lane. Unknown suspect(s) stole the catalytic converter off a vehicle parked in the driveway.
July 5 - Burglary at 3900 block of Vinewood Lane. Unknown suspect gained entry into the business and stole a cash box.
- Fraud at 3500 block of Xenium Lane. Victim reported fraudulent charges had been made on his debit card account.
- Fraud at 4300 block of Trenton Lane. Victim reported phone scam. Loss of $1,150.
July 6 - Burglary at 300 block of Nathan Lane. Unknown suspect entered underground garage and stole a boat.
- Fraud at 900 block of Highway 169. Business sold and delivered a refrigerator to suspect valued at $2,096. Business found this was a fraudulent credit card transaction.
- Theft at 3400 block of Vicksburg Lane. Victim reported he left his bike by a tree while he worked and when he returned the bike was gone.
