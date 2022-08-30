Included in the Plymouth Police Aug. 18 through Aug. 24 reports were these incidents:
Aug. 18 - Theft at 3600 block of Plymouth Boulevard. Victim reported credit cards stolen out of gym locker at fitness center.
Aug. 18 - Theft at 3600 block of Plymouth Boulevard. Victim reported credit cards stolen out of gym locker at fitness center.
Aug. 19 - Theft from vehicle at 9900 block of 45th Avenue. Victim reported catalytic converter removed from vehicle parked in business lot by unknown suspect.
Aug. 20 - Burglary at 300 block of Nathan Lane. Victim reported mini bike stolen from underground garage. Loss $800.
- Car theft at 6100 block of Vicksburg Lane. Victim reported her vehicle stolen by known suspect.
- Theft at 11300 block of Highway 55. Report of an employee stealing cash out of register. Loss: $375.
- Theft at 16700 block of County Road 24. Report of a former employee stealing merchandise totaling $547.53. Charges pending.
- Theft at 4400 block of Nathan Lane. Officers responded to a theft of merchandise from store. Suspect gone on arrival. Total loss of $489.37.
- Theft from vehicle at 2900 block of Empire Lane. Report of a theft of catalytic converter from vehicle in hotel parking lot.
Aug. 21 - Theft at 3600 block of Plymouth Boulevard. Victim reported locked bike stolen by unknown suspect, loss $399.
Aug. 22 - Burglary at 18200 block of 45th Avenue North. Victim reported unknown suspect entered apartment stealing cash and iPhone.
- Burglary at 15700 block of Rockford Road. Victim reported his bicycle taken from garage. Loss $1200.
- Burglary at 100 block of Nathan Lane. Victim reported items taken out of his vehicle parked in underground garage by unknown suspect.
- Theft from vehicle at 10300 block of South Shore Drive. Victim reported vehicle entered that was parked on street and purse was stolen.
Aug. 23 - Burglary at 3500 block of Xenium Lane. Victim reported two bicycles taken from underground garage. Loss: $3700.
- Burglary at 3600 block of Lancaster Lane. Victim reported his garage was broken into and tools were stolen. Loss: $1000.
- Theft at 9600 block of 10th Avenue, Reporting party stated trailer was parked in lot and the lock was cut off the trailer and found trailer hitch
was stolen.
- Theft at 00 block of Evergreen Lane. Reporting party stated a generator was stolen from street where they were working.
- Theft from vehicle at 15500 block of 37th Avenue. Victim reported front license plate taken off vehicle.
Aug. 24 - Theft at 800 block of Highway 169. Reporting party stated a work trailer was stolen that was parked on street.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.