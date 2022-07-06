Included in the Plymouth Police June 23 through June 29 reports were these incidents:
June 23 - Burglary at 3500 block of Vicksburg Lane. Commercial burglary with forced entry and money taken. Loss of $200.
- Burglary at 1100 block of Vicksburg Lane. Report of forced entry into business. Bottle of alcohol taken.
- Fraud at 1500 block of Weston Lane. Unknown suspect fraudulently used victim’s debit card to make a purchase.
- Burglary at 1100 block of Vicksburg Lane North. Report of forced entry into business. Business rummaged through but no loss.
- Vandalism at 5000 block of Northwest Boulevard. Reporting party reported a port-a-potty in parking lot had graffiti spray painted on it.
- Theft at 3900 block of Vinewood Lane. Reporting party stated two suspect stole several bottles of alcohol. Loss: $389.
- Theft from vehicle at 16700 block of County Road 24. Victim reported license plate stolen from vehicle parked in lot.
- Theft from vehicle at 3600 block of Plymouth Boulevard. Victim reported vehicle unknown suspect rummaged through his vehicle parked in lot and stole basketball shoes.
- Theft at 4000 block of Vinewood Lane. Report of gas drive-off by known suspect, loss $64
June 24 - Car theft at 3900 block of Lancaster Lane. Unknown suspect entered underground garage and stole victim’s vehicle. No keys inside.
- Fraud at 9900 lock of 45 Avenue. Victim attempted to purchase a vehicle online and paid $4300 when she realized this was a scam. Victim did not receive the vehicle.
- Theft from vehicle at 400 block of Deerwood Lane. Victim reported while working on construction site, unknown suspect entered his vehicle and stole his lunch pail which had his keys and other items in it.
- Fraud at 17100 block of Medina Road. Reporting party reported an attempted online scam to gain access to business accounts. No loss.
June 25 - Fraud at 4100 block of Vinewood Lane. Victim reported stolen credit card used by unknown suspect.
- Theft at 4100 block of Vinewood Lane. Reporting party stated unknown suspect stole four pair of shoes from store and fled the area. Loss $400.
- Theft at 400 block of Nathan Lane. Victim reported she had forgot her phone in bathroom of store and when she returned it was gone.
- Theft from vehicle at 2900 block of Empire Lane. Victim reported the catalytic converter was stolen off his vehicle parked in lot.
June 26 - Vehicle theft at 22 Avenue and Xene Lane. Motor vehicle theft, resulted in foot pursuit. Case under investigation.
- Theft from vehicle at 1800 block of Terraceview Lane. Victim reported unknown suspect entered vehicle parked in the lot and stole change and other miscellaneous items.
June 27 - Fraud at 13800 block of 52 Avenue North. Officer receive a report of fraudulent use of a credit card.
- Fraud at 17600 block of 19 Avenue North. Victim reported a fraudulent charge on his debit card.
- Theft at 3100 block of Campus Drive. Victim reported Nintendo Switch along with some games were stolen from hotel room.
June 28 - Bicycle theft at 16200 block of 22 Avenue North. Victim reported bicycle stolen by unknown suspect from open garage.
- Theft from vehicle at 2600 block of Magnolia Lane. Victim reported unknown suspect stole garage door opener from vehicle parked in the driveway.
- Fraud at 1300 block of Dunkirk Lane. Known suspect made several fraudulent charges on credit card.
June 29 - Theft at 13700 block of 54 Avenue. Victim reported had a contractor in her home and after he left she noticed several pieces of jewelry missing.
