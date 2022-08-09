July 28 - Theft from vehicle at 15500 block of 32 Avenue. Victim reported the theft of catalytic converter from vehicle parked in lot.
- Theft from vehicle at 9900 block of Shelard Parkway. Theft of catalytic converter from vehicle parked in theater lot.
July 29 - Theft at 1600 block of Annapolis Lane. Victim reported he dropped wallet in parking lot and saw suspect pick it up and leave with it.
- Theft at 4200 block of Lancaster Lane. Business reported a theft of a surveillance camera from a pole in the parking lot.
- Theft at 12900 block of 16 Avenue North. Reporting party stated trailer was stolen from business lot.
- Theft at 100 block of Cheshire Lane. Unknown suspect pumped $63 worth of gas into vehicle and left without paying.
- Theft at 4000 block of Vinewood Lane. Unknown suspect put $71.41 of fuel in vehicle and left without paying.
July 31 - Theft from vehicle at 3500 block of Vicksburg Lane. Victim reported theft of a skateboard from truck bed. Skateboard was found and returned.
Aug. 1 - Theft at 4100 block of Minnesota Lane. Victim reported plants were stolen from his backyard by unknown suspect, loss $120.
Aug. 2 - Theft at 17000 block of 46 Avenue. Report of two air conditioning units stolen from home under construction. Loss of $1900.
Aug. 3 - Burglary at 200 block of Nathan Lane. Victim reported a theft of bike accessories off his bike that was in the underground garage. Loss of $35.
- Theft at 4100 block of Vinewood Lane. Reporting party stated suspect stole a baby monitor from store and left the area. Loss: $299.
