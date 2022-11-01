Included in the Plymouth Police Oct. 20 through Oct. 26 reports were these incidents:
Oct. 20 - Burglary at 5500 block of Highway 169. Victim reported unknown suspect broke into storage locker and stole several items valued over $3,200.
- DWI at Rockford Road and Northwest Boulevard. Officer stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation. The driver was subsequently arrested for DWI. Test result of 0.17.
- Theft from vehicle at 3900 block of Annapolis Lane. Victim reported his wallet stolen from vehicle parked in parking lot.
Oct. 21 - DWI at Highway 55 and Peony Lane. Officer stopped a vehicle for multiple violations. The driver was subsequently arrested for DWI. Test refusal.
- Tampering with vehicle at 12200 block of 48th Avenue. Victim reported vehicle was rummaged through nothing missing.
- Theft at 12900 block of 16th Avenue. Business reported unknown suspect stole trailer parked in the lot.
- Theft at 4400 block of Nathan Lane. Report of a suspect who walked out of store with a cart of unpaid merchandise valued at $447.98.
Oct. 22 - DWI at County Road 6 and I-494. Officer stopped vehicle for moving violations which resulted in driver being arrested for DWI. Breath test. 0.10.
- DWI at Cheshire Lane and Carlson Parkway. Officer responded to a report of a slumper which resulted in driver being arrested for DWI. Breath test 0.35.
- Theft at 4100 block of Vinewood Lane. Victim reported unknown suspects stole bike locked to the rack, loss $500.
Oct. 23 - Burglary at 15800 block of 61th Avenue. Reporting party stated back office in business was forced open and boxes of cigarettes were taken.
- Tampering with vehicle at 4900 block of Pineview Lane. Victim reported unknown suspect rummaged through vehicle parked in the driveway. No loss.
- Theft from vehicle at 16400 block of 59th Place. Victim reported one plate stolen off vehicle.
Oct. 24 - Theft at 4900 block of Olive Lane. Victim reported that a package that was delivered was taken from front step.
- Theft at 10600 block of 36 Avenue. Victim reported the catalytic converter stolen off vehicle parked in lot.
Oct. 25 - Car theft at 3200 block of Vicksburg Lane. Victim reported unknown suspect stole vehicle while parked in the lot.
- Theft at 3200 block of Ranchview Lane. Victim reported unknown suspect stole items from a storage unit, value $1100.
- Theft at 4000 block of Vinewood Lane. Business reported gas drive-off. Loss $75.
- Theft from vehicle at 3400 block of Highway 169. Report of catalytic converter stolen off business truck parked in lot.
- Theft from vehicle at 3500 block of 169. Report of two catalytic converters stolen from work vehicles parked on the street.
Oct. 26 - Theft at 4900 block of Peony Lane. Victim reported his Airpods were stolen from the locker room. Loss of $250.00
