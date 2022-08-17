Aug. 4 - Burglary at 3900 block of Plymouth Boulevard. Victim reported the front grill from vehicle was stolen while parked in the underground garage, loss $400.
- Theft at 00 block of Nathan Lane. Reporting party stated suspect came into store stole four bottles of alcohol and left the area. Loss $232.00.
Aug. 5 - Burglary at 14600 block of 34 Avenue. Report of two suspects tampering with motor vehicles in the underground garage of an apartment complex. The males were located and arrested for burglary.
Aug. 6 - Burglary at 15300 block of 37 Avenue. Victim reported a pressure washer and two fishing rods were stolen from garage.
- Theft at 4100 block of Vinewood Lane. Victim reported that her wallet was taken when she left it in the self checkout lane at store.
- Theft at 4100 block of Berkshire Lane. Officer took a report of an employee wallet taken out of a locker.
Aug. 7 - Theft at 4100 block of Vinewood Lane. Officers responded to store for a report of suspect stealing items. Male located and arrested for theft.
Aug. 8 - Theft at 15500 block of Medina Road. Report of unknown suspects stealing scrap metal from business.
Aug. 9 - Burglary at 15300 block of 37 Avenue. Victim reported unknown suspect stole multiple items off motorcycle parked in garage. Loss: $423
- Car theft at 15100 block of Schmidt Lake Road. Victim reported vehicle stolen from school lot. Vehicle was recovered later.
Aug. 10 - Theft at 4100 block of Berkshire Lane. Reporting party stated unknown suspect stole a cordless power tool from business. Loss: $479.
- Theft at 2700 block of Campus Drive. Reporting party was servicing ATM and took money out, unknown suspect ran up and grabbed the money and fled the area.
- Theft at 100 block of Cheshire Lane. Unknown suspect put $68.73 of gas in vehicle and left without paying for it.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Readers' Choice Winners
Community Guides
Current Sections
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Would you like to receive our latest Business News? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest Sports News? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.