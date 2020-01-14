The Plymouth Fire Department received 36 calls for service for Jan. 2 to 8. The calls included three fire, one overheat-no fire, 18 EMS/rescue calls, three hazardous condition calls, four service calls, two good intent calls and five false alarm calls.
Included in the Plymouth Police Jan. 2 to 8 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 3 - The burglary of an apartment and theft of electronics and cash reported on the 3600 block of Lancaster Lane.
- Officers responded to report of a possible theft and arrested a suspect for possession of controlled substance on the 1700 block of Annapolis Lane.
- Report that someone punctured two tires on a vehicle while it was parked in a parking lot on the 3900 block of Lancaster Lane.
- Vehicle reported stolen from a parking lot on the 10400 block of 45th Avenue. The vehicle was later recovered in another city.
- Vehicle reported stolen from a parking lot on the 3600 block of Lancaster Lane. The vehicle was later recovered in a nearby parking lot.
- Report that a check was stolen from a vehicle on the 3300 block of Highway 169, forged and cashed.
Jan. 5 - Report that someone entered an open garage and then entered an unlocked vehicle inside the garage, leaving the vehicle door open on the 4800 block of Glacier Lane. No loss from garage or vehicle.
- Officer located a suspicious, occupied vehicle in parking lot of a closed business. The driver, a 24-year-old male from Plymouth, was subsequently arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Jan. 6 - Report that a bicycle valued at $400 was stolen from an underground garage on the 4500 block of Nathan Lane.
- A package valued at $400 was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 9600 block of 37th Place.
Jan. 7 - Officers located an unconscious male in vehicle and arrested him for possession of a controlled substance on the 3200 block of Vicksburg Lane.
Jan. - A set of keys was reported as stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 14600 block of 13th Avenue.
