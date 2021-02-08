Included in the Police Jan. 28 to Feb. 3 reports were these incidents:

Jan. 28 - Shattered window and theft of items from vehicle in underground garage on the 6100 block of Quinwood Lane.

Jan. 29 - Catalytic converter stolen off a vehicle parked in lot on the 4100 block of Vinewood Lane.

- License plates stolen and replaced with other plates on the 5900 block of Trenton Lane.

Jan. 30 - Clothes and miscellaneous items stolen from a vehicle parked in lot on the 2600 block of Annapolis Lane. Loss of over $300.

Jan. 31 - Theft from vehicle parked in underground garage, with fishing equipment, shoes and miscellaneous items stolen, on the 200 block of Nathan Lane. Loss: $920.

- Vehicle broken into and tools and miscellaneous items stolen on the 3600 block of Lancaster Lane. Loss of approximately $270.

Feb. 2 - Vehicle keyed on the 2200 block of Shenandoah Lane. Unknown damage amount.

Feb. 3 - Locks cut off of multiple storage units on the 13000 block of Highway 55. Unknown at this time what is missing.

- Window on vehicle smashed while parked in lot on the 13100 block of 12th Avenue. Nothing was taken from vehicle.

- Theft of purse from vehicle on the 3600 block of Fernbrook Lane. Loss of approximately $210.

- Smashed vehicle window and theft of backpack from vehicle on the 00 block of Nathan Lane. Loss of approximately $300.

- Smashed vehicle window and theft of wallet from vehicle on the 2000 block of East Center Circle.

- Theft of wallet from vehicle on the 00 block of Nathan Lane.

