Included in the Plymouth Police June 16 through June 22 reports were these incidents

June 16 - Fraud at 200 block of Nathan Lane. Victim reported she was involved in a scam involving a rental application for an apartment. Loss: $500.

- Theft at 3100 block of Vicksburg Lane. The victim reported two shepherd poles were stolen from yard.

- Theft from vehicle at 2500 block of Nathan Lane. Victim reported the catalytic converter was stolen off his vehicle parked in the lot.

- Theft from vehicle at 13700 block of 26 Avenue. Victim reported the catalytic converter was stolen from his vehicle parked in lot.

- Theft from vehicle at 5100 block of Norwood Lane. Victim reported tabs were stolen off vehicle parked in lot.

June 17 - Fraud at 2200 block of Shenendoah Lane. Victim reported fraudulent charges on her credit card.

- Fraud at 5700 block of Nathan Lane. Victim reported attempted use of his stolen credit card at gas station.

- Car theft at 600 block of Xenium Lane. Victim reported his vehicle was stolen from business parking lot, keys were in the vehicle.

- Theft at 2500 block of Lancaster Lane. Victim reported known suspect stolen $900 from him while at his home.

- Theft at 12000 block of 53 Avenue. Victim reported known suspect stole his lawn tractor. Case under investigation.

- Theft from vehicle at 10100 block of Sixth Avenue. Victim reported while working at construction site, his wallet was stolen out of vehicle.

- Theft from vehicle at 13000 block of Highway 55. Reporting party reported theft of catalytic converter from company vehicle parked in lot.

- Theft at 10800 block of South Shore Drive. Victim reported rear license plate stolen off of vehicle parked in lot.

June 18 - Theft at 4100 block of Vinewood Lane. Officers responded to a theft in progress. Officer located suspect vehicle and suspects were subsequently arrested for theft.

- Theft from vehicle at 3200 block of Vicksburg Lane. Victim reported tabs were stolen off vehicle.

June 20 - Burglary at 18500 block of 11 Avenue. Victim reported he caught five people in his garage who ran when they saw victim.

- Car theft at 12000 block of Ridgemount Avenue. Victim reported unknown suspect stole vehicle parked in the lot with the keys in it.

- Car theft at 12600 block of County Road 10. Victim reported the theft of vehicle from business parking lot.

- Theft at 15100 block of County Road 6. Victim reported the theft of paddle board from a city park.

- Theft from vehicle at 3400 block of Kilmer Lane. Unknown suspect stole catalytic converters from vehicles parked in the lot.

- Theft from vehicle at 9900 block of Shelard Parkway. Victim reported unknown suspect entered vehicle parked in parking lot stealing backpack and wallet.

June 21- Fraud at 5600 block of Teakwood Lane. Victim reported unknown suspect fraudulently made charges against bank account, loss $8,680.43.

- Burglary at the 2000 block of Queensland Lane. Victim reported unknown suspects entered garage and rummaged through their vehicles. Nothing missing.

- Property damage at 3600 block of Plymouth Boulevard. Victim reported damage to gas tank on his vehicle.

- Fraud at 1100 block of Xenium Lane. Business reported fraudulent purchase of laptop computer equipment.

- Theft at 3900 block of Lancaster Lane. Victim reported three suitcases full of items were delivered to apartment lobby. Unknown suspect stole the suitcases. Loss $5,000.

- Theft at 5700 block of Nathan Lane. Victim reported suspect came into store and stole a case of beer.

- Theft from vehicle at 5000 block of Northwest Boulevard. Unknown suspect stole catalytic converter from vehicle parked in the lot.

June 22 - Burglary at the 200 block of Nathan Lane. Several vehicles parked in the underground garage, had been forcibly entered, rummaged through, and items taken.

- Car theft at 18200 block of 45th Avenue. Unknown suspect(s) stole a work truck from the parking lot.

- Theft from vehicle at 13700 block of Watertower Circle. Unknown suspect stole catalytic converter from vehicle parked in the lot.

- Theft from vehicle at 5000 block of Northwest Boulevard. Reporting party stated the catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in lot.

