Included in the Plymouth Police June 16 through June 22 reports were these incidents
June 16 - Fraud at 200 block of Nathan Lane. Victim reported she was involved in a scam involving a rental application for an apartment. Loss: $500.
- Theft at 3100 block of Vicksburg Lane. The victim reported two shepherd poles were stolen from yard.
- Theft from vehicle at 2500 block of Nathan Lane. Victim reported the catalytic converter was stolen off his vehicle parked in the lot.
- Theft from vehicle at 13700 block of 26 Avenue. Victim reported the catalytic converter was stolen from his vehicle parked in lot.
- Theft from vehicle at 5100 block of Norwood Lane. Victim reported tabs were stolen off vehicle parked in lot.
June 17 - Fraud at 2200 block of Shenendoah Lane. Victim reported fraudulent charges on her credit card.
- Fraud at 5700 block of Nathan Lane. Victim reported attempted use of his stolen credit card at gas station.
- Car theft at 600 block of Xenium Lane. Victim reported his vehicle was stolen from business parking lot, keys were in the vehicle.
- Theft at 2500 block of Lancaster Lane. Victim reported known suspect stolen $900 from him while at his home.
- Theft at 12000 block of 53 Avenue. Victim reported known suspect stole his lawn tractor. Case under investigation.
- Theft from vehicle at 10100 block of Sixth Avenue. Victim reported while working at construction site, his wallet was stolen out of vehicle.
- Theft from vehicle at 13000 block of Highway 55. Reporting party reported theft of catalytic converter from company vehicle parked in lot.
- Theft at 10800 block of South Shore Drive. Victim reported rear license plate stolen off of vehicle parked in lot.
June 18 - Theft at 4100 block of Vinewood Lane. Officers responded to a theft in progress. Officer located suspect vehicle and suspects were subsequently arrested for theft.
- Theft from vehicle at 3200 block of Vicksburg Lane. Victim reported tabs were stolen off vehicle.
June 20 - Burglary at 18500 block of 11 Avenue. Victim reported he caught five people in his garage who ran when they saw victim.
- Car theft at 12000 block of Ridgemount Avenue. Victim reported unknown suspect stole vehicle parked in the lot with the keys in it.
- Car theft at 12600 block of County Road 10. Victim reported the theft of vehicle from business parking lot.
- Theft at 15100 block of County Road 6. Victim reported the theft of paddle board from a city park.
- Theft from vehicle at 3400 block of Kilmer Lane. Unknown suspect stole catalytic converters from vehicles parked in the lot.
- Theft from vehicle at 9900 block of Shelard Parkway. Victim reported unknown suspect entered vehicle parked in parking lot stealing backpack and wallet.
June 21- Fraud at 5600 block of Teakwood Lane. Victim reported unknown suspect fraudulently made charges against bank account, loss $8,680.43.
- Burglary at the 2000 block of Queensland Lane. Victim reported unknown suspects entered garage and rummaged through their vehicles. Nothing missing.
- Property damage at 3600 block of Plymouth Boulevard. Victim reported damage to gas tank on his vehicle.
- Fraud at 1100 block of Xenium Lane. Business reported fraudulent purchase of laptop computer equipment.
- Theft at 3900 block of Lancaster Lane. Victim reported three suitcases full of items were delivered to apartment lobby. Unknown suspect stole the suitcases. Loss $5,000.
- Theft at 5700 block of Nathan Lane. Victim reported suspect came into store and stole a case of beer.
- Theft from vehicle at 5000 block of Northwest Boulevard. Unknown suspect stole catalytic converter from vehicle parked in the lot.
June 22 - Burglary at the 200 block of Nathan Lane. Several vehicles parked in the underground garage, had been forcibly entered, rummaged through, and items taken.
- Car theft at 18200 block of 45th Avenue. Unknown suspect(s) stole a work truck from the parking lot.
- Theft from vehicle at 13700 block of Watertower Circle. Unknown suspect stole catalytic converter from vehicle parked in the lot.
- Theft from vehicle at 5000 block of Northwest Boulevard. Reporting party stated the catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle in lot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.