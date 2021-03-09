As catalytic converter theft is on the rise across the country and the Plymouth Police Department has tips to help prevent this crime.
A target for thieves because of the metals contained inside, catalytic converters are required in all vehicles sold in the United States. The device is part of the exhaust system on the underside of a vehicle, which helps reduce pollution-causing emissions.
When a catalytic converter is stolen from a vehicle, the driver will typically hear a loud “roar” noise when the vehicle is started.
“The value of the metals inside catalytic converters is on the rise,” said Plymouth Community Relations Officer Jim Long. “They contain enough platinum, palladium or rhodium to make it worth the risk for a criminal to steal them from a car.”
The Plymouth Police Department advises residents to follow these tips to help prevent theft:
• Park in well-lit areas, in a location where people can see the vehicle.
• If you have a garage, keep your car parked inside with the door closed and locked.
• Consider adding video surveillance to the area where you regularly park your car.
• Install a catalytic converter security locking device or have it welded to the car frame
• Consider engraving your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the catalytic converter – this may help alert a scrap dealer that it was stolen and make it easier to identify the owner.
• Calibrate your vehicle alarm to sound when it detects vibration.
• Call 911 for suspicious behavior, such as a person laying on his or her back under a car in a parking lot.
Residents who find themselves the victim of this crime are encouraged to report it to the police by calling 911. Reporting these crimes allows law enforcement to better deal with the problem, observe trends and make arrests.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.