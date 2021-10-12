The Plymouth Police Department responded to reported shooting in the 3900-block of Lancaster Lane North in Plymouth at approximately 1:40 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and provided first aid until paramedics arrived. The victim, a 32-year-old male, was transported to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale, MN.

The initial investigation has revealed that the shooting occurred in a nearby parking lot in the 3600-block of Lancaster Lane North. The suspect is known to the victim and the two individuals were together prior to the shooting.

The Plymouth Police Department is investigating the incident with assistance from Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office. No other information will be released at this time, as this in an open and active investigation.

