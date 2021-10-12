The Plymouth Police Department responded to reported shooting in the 3900-block of Lancaster Lane North in Plymouth at approximately 1:40 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.
Upon arrival, officers located a victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and provided first aid until paramedics arrived. The victim, a 32-year-old male, was transported to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale, MN.
The initial investigation has revealed that the shooting occurred in a nearby parking lot in the 3600-block of Lancaster Lane North. The suspect is known to the victim and the two individuals were together prior to the shooting.
The Plymouth Police Department is investigating the incident with assistance from Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office. No other information will be released at this time, as this in an open and active investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.