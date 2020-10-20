The Plymouth Police Department was awarded the 2020 Voice of the People Award for Safety Excellence. The national award recognizes the high marks residents gave police services and safety in the National Community Survey.
The survey, commissioned by the city and conducted by the National Research Center in late 2019, provides a snapshot of resident perspectives on an array of local government services and issues.
The awards are the only national awards that recognize local governments based on feedback from residents.
“It’s truly an honor to be recognized by our community,” said Mike Goldstein, public safety director and police chief. “To know that our community notices the differences we are making is significant. I am proud of the women and men who work hard to serve Plymouth professionally, and I know our personnel takes pride in the work they are doing.”
The department strives to stay at the forefront of addressing policing concerns, engaging in meaningful conversations and promoting best practices. Goldstein said, “We are continually seeking to improve, engage and strengthen public trust. This award is a reminder of all that we have done and will do as we continue to evolve to meet the needs of our community.”
The department has embraced the 21st Century Policing Model. The model focuses on building trust and legitimacy, aligning policies with community values, leveraging technology and social media, community policing and crime reduction, and officer education, safety, training and wellness.
The department provides officers with nearly 10 times the state requirement for police officer training. Minnesota requires 48 hours of training every three years. Plymouth officers participate in an average of 130 hours of training annually.
