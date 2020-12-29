Plymouth Public Safety Director and Police Chief Mike Goldstein will retire Friday, Jan. 29, after a 31-year career in the city.
According to the announcement, Goldstein’s accomplishments include developing inroads with schools, faith communities, community organizations and residents of all backgrounds. His areas of focus also include an elevated approach to officer hiring, wellness and training. He has bolstered the region’s ability to prepare and respond to critical incidents, established a mass emergency notification system in Plymouth, and has fortified the city to handle large-scale disasters.
“Under Goldstein’s leadership, the Plymouth Police Department has earned a reputation among residents, community organizations and law enforcement agencies, both neighboring and nationwide, for steadfast service, progressive practices and professionalism,” said City Manager Dave Callister.
Plymouth through and through
Raised in Plymouth, Goldstein has devoted his entire professional life to the city. He started as a high schooler curious about a possible career and worked his way to the top position with the Plymouth Police Department. In 1984, as a senior at Armstrong High School, he joined the city’s first class of Police Explorers – a group that provides young people a glimpse into the responsibilities of police officers. Goldstein was in the first group of Plymouth Police Reserves, volunteering with the department while studying criminal justice and public administration at the University of St. Thomas.
In 1990, he was hired as a full-time sworn officer with the Plymouth Police Department. With a population of about 30,000 less than it is today, Goldstein recalls a very different working environment back then, with much less technology and fewer than half of the ranks of the current department.
Goldstein was promoted to sergeant in 1994, lieutenant in 2001, captain in 2003, police chief in 2004 and was named the city’s public safety director in 2015, when the police and fire departments joined under one umbrella.
“I chose to work for and stay with Plymouth because it’s what I know – it’s about having roots in the community and serving family and friends,” Goldstein said. “But it’s mostly about the people I’ve had the opportunity to work with – these are the women and men I want to be with, and I’ve never taken that for granted.”
Goldstein’s guiding mantra remains a keystone in the way the city approaches policing, and it is posted on plaques throughout the department: “If it is not illegal, immoral, unethical or against policy: Make it Happen.”
“I’m still inspired to come into work every day,” he said. “We provide an amazing set of services to the community, and a major goal has been to create a culture where staff members feel supported so they can exercise their talents with confidence. I could not be prouder of the women and men who serve this department with pride and excellence every day.”
“If I could sum up in a word how I feel about the opportunity I’ve had to serve this community, it would be ‘gratitude.’” he added.
An accomplished career
“During his time with Plymouth, Chief Goldstein’s leadership has set the tone – Plymouth prioritizes top quality public safety service without leaving any community members behind,” said Callister. “Throughout the region and beyond, Plymouth is recognized as a progressive department that continually searches for better ways to approach policing.”
Among the accomplishments are working with city and state elected officials to advocate for the installation of cable median barriers on Interstate 494 and Highway 169 during his first year as police chief. At the time, there was an average of about two fatal cross-over crashes a year in Plymouth. Since the barriers were installed, there has not been a fatal cross-over crash on those roadways in Plymouth.
He also assisted in developing legislation that enhanced penalties for bringing weapons onto school campuses.
Goldstein pioneered “Check Up from the Neck Up,” a mandated mental health check-in for first responders that has created a national conversation and trend along with other wellness programing.
He collaborated with area school districts to develop comprehensive emergency operations plans for their campuses, students and staff.
Goldstein served as president of the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association and the Hennepin County Chiefs of Police Association. He has also worked to foster and develop relationships with many other federal, state and local law enforcement agencies and organizations.
