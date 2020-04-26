The city of Plymouth will compete in the annual “Step to it” challenge May 1-28 and encourages residents to participate while practicing social distancing.

This four-week competition encourages physical activity as it pits 25 communities against one another. The most active communities, individuals, schools and worksites are recognized and awarded with prizes. Bragging rights and trophies will go to the top three communities for most active community, most active residents and most actively engaged community.

Virtually every action counts – walking, biking, running, cleaning, gardening or playing with the children. Registered participants can track their daily activity using a fitness tracker/watch, pedometer or conversion chart on the Step to it website, steptoit.org.

Residents are encouraged to participate individually or virtually with a group – and practice social distancing (maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others) and avoid group congregating.

The challenge is free. Participants are encouraged to use #steptoit on social media. To register or for more information, visit steptoit.org.

