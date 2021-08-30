Wayzata Marching Band

(SUN FILE PHOTO BY KRISTEN MILLER)

Plymouth on Parade is set for Sept. 18. Family activities and events will be held on the corner of Plymouth Boulevard and 34th Avenue N., beginning at 9:30 a.m. The parade begins at 10:30 a.m.

A celebration of the city is set to march through Plymouth City Center for the 23rd annual Plymouth on Parade Sept. 18, which includes a new activity location and parade route this year.

The free event will include family activities from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the corner of Plymouth Boulevard and 34th Avenue N.

Food trucks and stands will offer concessions available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring cash.

The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. with a new route. This year’s parade travels from City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., to the Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.

Residents are encouraged to post-parade photos on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter by tagging the city or using the hashtag #PlymouthonParade for a chance to be shared by the city.

All activities and entertainment, aside from food trucks, are free and open to the public.

For more details and updated parade route information, visit plymouthmn.gov/plymouthonparade.

