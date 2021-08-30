A celebration of the city is set to march through Plymouth City Center for the 23rd annual Plymouth on Parade Sept. 18, which includes a new activity location and parade route this year.
The free event will include family activities from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the corner of Plymouth Boulevard and 34th Avenue N.
Food trucks and stands will offer concessions available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring cash.
The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. with a new route. This year’s parade travels from City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., to the Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N.
Residents are encouraged to post-parade photos on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter by tagging the city or using the hashtag #PlymouthonParade for a chance to be shared by the city.
All activities and entertainment, aside from food trucks, are free and open to the public.
For more details and updated parade route information, visit plymouthmn.gov/plymouthonparade.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.