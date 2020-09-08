The City of Plymouth is offering a second round of emergency assistance grants to businesses in the city that have suffered economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The city will award grants up to $10,000. Applications will be accepted through noon Tuesday, Sept. 15.
While the initial program was available to small businesses and included a revenue cap, the second round of the Plymouth Business Assistance Grant Program makes grant funds available to larger businesses.
The program aims to increase the capacity of businesses and promote the long-term vitality of the business community.
Grants will assist local businesses in covering expenses such rent, mortgage payments, utilities, current payroll obligations, accounts payable and costs associated with reopening, such as cleaning, sanitizing and personal protective equipment
To be eligible for the grants, businesses must be for-profit, employ two to 150 full-time equivalent employees prior to March 1, be locally operated with a physical address/location in Plymouth and meet all other eligibility criteria.
Funding is made possible by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
For complete eligibility requirements and more information, visit plymouthmn.gov/businessresources.
