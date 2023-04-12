The Plymouth Public Safety Department is offering free steering wheel locks to Plymouth residents who own or lease select Kia and Hyundai vehicles.
Locks are available for pickup 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd.
To be eligible, residents must own or lease a Kia or Hyundai vehicle manufactured between 2011 and 2021 with steel-key and turn-to-start ignitions. Some of these vehicles have become a target for thefts following the release of a popular social media video that showcased a vulnerability related to the ignition. Push-to-start models have not been impacted.
To pick up a lock, residents must provide proof of residency (photo ID, driver’s license, utility bill, etc.) and vehicle insurance. Locks are available while supplies last. For more information, call Community Relations Officer Kasey Abukar at 763-509-5135 or email kabukar@plymouthmn.gov.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Kia and Hyundai have developed theft-deterrent software that will be made available to vehicle owners at no charge. The NHTSA encourages consumers to contact their vehicle manufacturer for information about obtaining the software update. For details, visit nhtsa.gov.
