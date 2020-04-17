To promote environmental stewardship, the city of Plymouth has partnered with the Recycling Association of Minnesota to offer low-cost rain barrels and compost bins to residents.
Orders must be placed online at recycleminnesota.org by Thursday, May 7. The pickup date has been tentatively rescheduled for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 6, at the Plymouth Maintenance Facility, 14900 23rd Ave.
Cost to purchase a compost bin through this sale is $66. Cost to purchase a 45-gallon rain barrel is $79.
Rain barrels can help conserve water and save money by capturing and reusing rainwater for landscaping and other purposes. They also help reduce stormwater runoff, which can add pollutants to lakes and streams.
Using a compost bin can help reduce household waste by more than 25% and prevent it from being dumped into a landfill. Using the material generated by composting is also a natural way to fertilize and add nutrients to gardens and landscaping.
For more information, visit plymouthmn.gov/compost.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.