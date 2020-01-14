(SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Quinn McGrath, from Plymouth, smiles for a photo after recently being promoted to second class petty officer aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). McGrath is a 2017 Armstrong High School graduate and has been serving in the Navy for two-and-a-half years. As an intelligence specialist, McGrath provides intelligence reports to commanders. Bataan and the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group are now deployed in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations.

Load comments