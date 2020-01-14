(SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Quinn McGrath, from Plymouth, smiles for a photo after recently being promoted to second class petty officer aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5). McGrath is a 2017 Armstrong High School graduate and has been serving in the Navy for two-and-a-half years. As an intelligence specialist, McGrath provides intelligence reports to commanders. Bataan and the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group are now deployed in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations.
